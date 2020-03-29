|
|
Geraldine Mary Smith Duffey, 83, of Scituate passed away on March 25, 2020 after a long illness. Beloved wife of Edward V. Duffey, loving mother of Mary Ann Duffey, James E. Duffey and wife Susan A. and Gerald F. Duffey all of Scituate. Beloved Grandmother of Kevin E. Duffey of Scituate and Erin E. Duffey of Boston. Beloved sister of the late Alice Smith Damon, aunt of Susan Damon Pidhurney and Edward Damon. A private graveside service was held. At this difficult time, please consider visiting Geraldine's tribute page to leave words of comfort at visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. A memorial Mass and celebration of Geraldine will be announced at a later time. Donations to honor Geraldine may be made to the at website https://www.alz.org/manh. 781383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020