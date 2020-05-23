|
|
Gerard P. Rard Sheehan, 78, of Scituate left this earth peacefully at home on May 17, 2020. Devoted father of Jenifer M. Sheehan of Scituate and the late Gregory J. Sheehan. He is also survived by Mary F. Sheehan and grandson Michael G. Sheehan, both of Scituate. Born in Boston, he was raised in Savin Hill and was a graduate of Don Bosco Technical High School, Class of 1959. Gerard went on to earn a degree in engineering at The Franklin Institute of Boston. He proudly served for the United States Army and as a volunteer fire fighter on Nantucket Island. Rard later worked as an Electrical Engineer at The Boston Edison for many years. Rard loved to tell stories, especially the one about the time he played baseball (and hit a couple homers) at Fenway Park. As a lifelong Red Sox fan, that was a tremendous honor. He also made sure everyone knew about his hole in one on the golf course! He loved the outdoors and when he wasnt in his pool, you could often find him fishing or gardening. Rard always remained a child at heart who had a unique talent of connecting with everyone individually. His kind, gentle nature and ability to smile with his eyes will often be remembered. Those closest to Rard were blessed with his voice and his love to sing with or to anyone who would listen. Gerard was the brother of John F. Sheehan of South Hampton, MA, Ann M Canavan of Burlington, MA, the late Mary Diebel, Elizabeth Bell, Margaret A. Cronin, and T. Joseph Sheehan. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends who will always remember hikes in the Blue Hills, his snow button, playing in his pool, along with many other special moments. A celebration of Gerards life will be announced at a later date. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 23 to May 30, 2020