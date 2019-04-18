|
|
Gertrude Marie Prouty, 101 died Wednesday April,10, 2019 at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness Preceded in death by her two sisters, Evelyn Coyle and Ruth Southworth and by her husband Donald of 52 years, Gertrude leaves behind many loved ones. Two daughters: Donna Bailey of Onset, MA and Verna Brown of St. Augustine, FL. FIve grandchildren: Dawn (Bob) Black of Forestdale; MA; Susan (Bruce) of N. Leominster; Scott Bailey (deceased) of Clearwater, FL; Wesley (Kathleen ) Newson of Eatonton, GA and Lyle (Heather) Newson of Marietta, GA. Seven great-grandchildren: Rory (Kara) Black, Lyndsay Scott, Allison (Andrew) Peters, Nicholas ( Alyssa) Black, Sean Sullivan, Talen Proctor and Piper Newson. And, seven great-great grandchildren: Robbie, Brody, Bryson, Colin, Bennett, Braden and Isabel, Born in Quincy, the daughter of Hazel and Earle Marsters, she grew up in Hough's Neck and West Roxbury, MA. She graduated from Jamaica Plain High School. She met her husband Donald on a blind date. They were married shortly after he graduated from Harvard. They resided in Braintree, Scituate, Cohasset and Cotuit, MA. She was a homemaker and an avid golfer belonging to Cohasset and Cummaquid Country Clubs. In later years, she played at Holly RIdge and one day at Cotuit High Grounds she had her first Hole in One on the 5th hole. She also enjoyed wintering in Ocala and playing many courses throughout the state. She loved to play Bridge, cribbage and she taught her grandchildren many games. She was recently named the oldest living person in Cotuit and was presented a plaque from the Town of Barnstable. A celebration of her life will be held at the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, route 28, Marstons Mills on Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 am. Internment of her ashes to follow at Mosswood Cemetery in Cotuit. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to .
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2019