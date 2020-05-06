Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Morel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Morel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilbert Morel Obituary
Gilbert R. Morel, 92, longtime resident of Scituate, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Belmonte) Morel with whom he shared more than 64 years of marriage. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late Harvey and Claire (Deschenes) Morel. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. In 1954 Gil and Jean married and settled in Malden. He worked for many years as a carpenter and cofounded G & R Construction, Inc. with his brother Roland. Gil was the devoted father of Gilbert Morel and his wife Donna of Pepperell, Robert Morel and his wife Erin of Scituate, and Jeanne (Morel) Gould and her husband Jay of Beverly. He was the cherished Papa to his 8 loving grandchildren, each who shared a special relationship with him. He was the dear brother of Paul and the late Roland and Arthur Morel, and Lucille (Morel) Butler. He was survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral Mass will take place at a later date for Mr. Morel, where he will receive full funeral honors from the United States Navy Honor Guard. Please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com to view the online obituary and guest book. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 6 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -