Gilbert R. Morel, 92, longtime resident of Scituate, formerly of Malden, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Belmonte) Morel with whom he shared more than 64 years of marriage. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late Harvey and Claire (Deschenes) Morel. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. In 1954 Gil and Jean married and settled in Malden. He worked for many years as a carpenter and cofounded G & R Construction, Inc. with his brother Roland. Gil was the devoted father of Gilbert Morel and his wife Donna of Pepperell, Robert Morel and his wife Erin of Scituate, and Jeanne (Morel) Gould and her husband Jay of Beverly. He was the cherished Papa to his 8 loving grandchildren, each who shared a special relationship with him. He was the dear brother of Paul and the late Roland and Arthur Morel, and Lucille (Morel) Butler. He was survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private funeral Mass will take place at a later date for Mr. Morel, where he will receive full funeral honors from the United States Navy Honor Guard. Please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com to view the online obituary and guest book. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 6 to May 13, 2020