|
|
Glenn Wilder, of Scituate, born February 15, 1934 passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the son of Russell and Vera Wilder, brother to the late Gilman, Malcolm, Merle, Marie and surviving sister Genevieve, 93 of Florida. Husband of 56 years to Claire E. Wilder; father to Glenn A. Wilder, his wife Julie, Laurie Wilder Lawrence her husband Dave; grandfather to Chelsea Lawrence, Kate Murphy (Lawrence), Brooke Wilder, Alexa Wilder, and Jacob Wilder. Graduate of the Scituate High School class of 1951, and attendee of Wentworth Institute of Technology. An Army veteran, he fought in the Korean War with the 5th Calvary regiment in Japan. After the war, he worked for DS Kennedy, fabricating and installing radar domes during the Cold War. He joined his brothers in 1960 to take over the Bound Brook Garage (now Wilder Brothers) in North Scituate, the family business since 1907, which was taken over by his son Glenn in 1997. Some of his other accomplishments include over 60 years as a Master Mason of the Satuit chapter AF and AM, a member of the order of The Eastern Star Sandwich chapter, member of the Scottish rite, past president and Hall of Fame inductee of New England Tire and Services Association. A dedicated family man, he enjoyed reading, gardening, cars, photography, and traveling with his wife among many other interests. He was an avid Patriots and Bruins fan. A visitation will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 4-8pm at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1 - 4 p.m. with a celebration of life at 4:30 p.m. at St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 462 First Parish Road, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Eastern Star and Masonic Scholarship Fund in his memory. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from June 7 to June 14, 2019