Grace (Calvert) Barlow, of Scituate, 94, passed away Monday before dawn at Sunrise of Cohasset. Grace was born and raised in Lawrence, Mass. with her sister Frances and brother Matthew in 1925 to Hartley and Elizabeth Calvert. Grace was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in 1943 and went on to McIntosh Secretarial School. She met her husband Raymond Barlow and married in 1944 moving to Windham, N.H. They lived in Windham for most of their married life and owned the Windham Country Store for many years. In later life they moved to Scituate, Mass. and Vero Beach Florida. They had two daughters Nancy Guilfoyle and husband Daniel of Mirror Lake, N.H. and Kathleen Asmar and husband Robert of Scituate, Mass. She was the loving grandmother to: Daniel Guilfoyle and wife Rosie, Khristine Thompson and husband Scott, Jeffrey Asmar and Christopher Asmar. She has three great-grandchildren Patrick Guilfoyle, Dayna Thompson and Jack Thompson. As well as many nieces and nephews. Grace was lovingly cared for by family, the staff at Sunrise of Cohasset and Hospice of the South Shore. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate MA. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the South Shore 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019