Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Barlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Barlow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Barlow Obituary
Grace (Calvert) Barlow, of Scituate, 94, passed away Monday before dawn at Sunrise of Cohasset. Grace was born and raised in Lawrence, Mass. with her sister Frances and brother Matthew in 1925 to Hartley and Elizabeth Calvert. Grace was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School in 1943 and went on to McIntosh Secretarial School. She met her husband Raymond Barlow and married in 1944 moving to Windham, N.H. They lived in Windham for most of their married life and owned the Windham Country Store for many years. In later life they moved to Scituate, Mass. and Vero Beach Florida. They had two daughters Nancy Guilfoyle and husband Daniel of Mirror Lake, N.H. and Kathleen Asmar and husband Robert of Scituate, Mass. She was the loving grandmother to: Daniel Guilfoyle and wife Rosie, Khristine Thompson and husband Scott, Jeffrey Asmar and Christopher Asmar. She has three great-grandchildren Patrick Guilfoyle, Dayna Thompson and Jack Thompson. As well as many nieces and nephews. Grace was lovingly cared for by family, the staff at Sunrise of Cohasset and Hospice of the South Shore. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate MA. All other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the South Shore 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now