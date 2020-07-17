1/1
Gregory B. Ouellette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Brian Ouellette, 32, formerly of Scituate, passed away July 12, 2020, in North Carolina, after a short illness. He was surrounded by his family as he passed away peacefully. He leaves behind his loving parents, Jim and Anne of Southport, NC, and three siblings, James and his wife Allison of Charlotte, NC, Jacqueline (Butterworth) and her husband Bryan of Holly Springs, NC, and Jeffrey and his fiance Ellie Osborn of London, England; loving uncle to his six nieces and nephews. Greg was a 2006 graduate of Scituate High School, where he excelled in both soccer and baseball. He was a natural on the mound and enjoyed playing baseball during both the regular and summer travel seasons. After high school, Greg joined the Army and found a new passion. Upon completing basic training at Fort Benning, he joined the National Guard, serving in units in Worcester and Braintree before moving to North Carolina to be closer to his family. Growing up in Scituate, Greg spent his youth enjoying the ocean and all it had to offer - fishing, boating, and skim-boarding on Peggotty Beach. Greg had many interests, including tennis, cooking and fixing cars. He had a profound love for animals, particularly his beloved dog Zoey. Services will be held at a future date in Scituate. Those wishing to remember Greg are asked to make a donation in his name to the North Shore Animal League America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jul. 17 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved