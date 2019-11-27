|
Helen Forsgard of Scituate, educator, civic leader, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, died Nov. 23, 2019, at age 93. Born in Pennsylvania, to Carl Joseph and Helen (McBride) Annas, Helen was the eldest daughter of ten siblings. An honors student at Norristown High School in 1944, she received a scholarship to West Chester University, where she earned a bachelor's degree with honors in Secondary Education and History, including course work in Reading Education at Temple University. During summer jobs at the New Jersey shore, Helen met and fell in love with a University of Pennsylvania graduate student in chemistry, Fred Forsgard. They were married in 1949 and raised nine children while enjoying a life rich with family, work, faith, culture, and civic engagement. Helen earned her master's degree in Reading Education at Bridgewater State University. She went on to earn a certificate of Advanced Graduate Study in Education at Boston University, where she was co-director of the Boston University-Chelsea Schools Intergenerational Literacy Program. Her teaching positions over the years included Secondary Education at Abington (Pa.) Jr. High School, English at Pittsfield (Mass.) and Taconic High Schools, Elementary at Resurrection Catholic School, Sunnyvale (Calif.), Reading at Scituate Jr. High School, Reading Education at Massasoit Community College, graduate course instruction at Suffolk University, and lecturer in Masters of Education and Advanced Graduate Study Programs at Bridgewater State University. She was an active member of the Massachusetts Teachers' Association, National Education Association, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International where she was an officer and recipient of the 1990 Scholarship Award, and the Massachusetts Reading Association where she served as President and Director of Membership, was on the Honor Council, and was a President's Cup Winner. In 1984, Helen was honored as Plymouth County Education Association Citation Awards Outstanding Teacher of the Year. For sixteen years, Mrs. Forsgard was the Scituate Jr. High Drama Coach. In 1984, she directed the award-winning play "The Valiant" that made it to the semi-finals of the Boston Globe Drama Festival. Helen had been president of the Binghamton NY Friends of the Symphony, organizing their first Children's Pop Concert featuring Captain Kangaroo. She was energized by civic causes, participating in national politics and the League of Women Voters. She was an American Red Cross Volunteer and manned the phones for WGBH Public Television Fund Drives. Excelling at sports, Helen competed in swimming, diving, field hockey and archery in High School and College. In her later years, she embraced golf, winning both the Scituate Country Club Womens Invitational and St. Marys Annual Golf Tournament, in which she and three of her sons competed for the mens trophy. Helens enjoyment of the outdoors, gardening, and the arts was contagious. She was a member and President of the Pittsfield Springside Greenhouse Group. She organized seasonal community garden festivals. Helen had ageless curiosity and love of adventure, leading countless family road expeditions to national and state parks, historic sites, beaches, zoos, theaters and museums. In later life, she became a world traveler, exploring places from Antarctica to Venice. Helen thoroughly enjoyed and loved her husband, growing family, friends, students, colleagues, and community. Helen is survived by nine children, Karen (Joseph O'Flanagan), Kristine (Stephen Mitchell), Karl (Mary), Lisa (Christopher Kibbe), Eric (Jane), Gretchen (Thomas Worthington), Frederick (Rosemary), Charles (Susan), and James (Christine). She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her husband of 49 years, Dr. Frederick Charles Forsgard, died in 1987. Helen is also survived by her Annas siblings, Dorothy, Patricia, James, Frederick, Judith, and Eleanor. Her siblings, Carl, Renee and Brian, predeceased her. A wake will take place on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. There will be a memorial Mass on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity, 1 Kent Street, Scituate Harbor. Reception to follow. Donations can be made to the Scituate Library Foundation, 85 Branch Street, Scituate, MA 02066 or online at scituatelibraryfoundation.org. Full obituary at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019