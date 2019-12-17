|
Henry Donald Dieselman, of Scituate, MA died peacefully at home on November 20, 2019. Henry was born November 3, 1935 in Cambridge, MA, the son of the late John Conrad and Grace (Langton) Dieselman. Hank is survived by his wife Carolyn; his daughters Lori Dieselman of Scituate and Julie Huthmaker and her husband Wayne of Florida; and his four grandchildren Quinn, Anna, Sam and Lauren. He is also survived by a brother John Dieselman and his wife Pat; and his eight nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his sister Janet White and her husband Hugh. Hank earned a Bachelors Degree from MIT in 1957, a Masters in Physics from Columbia University in 1959 and a Doctorate in Physics from Columbia University in 1966. He also earned a Masters of Science in Accounting from Western Connecticut State University in 1988. He and his family lived in Newtown, CT for 30 years. Hank worked for Perkin Elmer, contributing to the development of the Hubble Space Telescope mirrors. After retiring, he worked as a financial planner and instructor at a local college. Hank loved the Town of Scituate and returned in 2000. Donations in his memory can be made to the Scituate library Foundation, 85 Branch Street, Scituate, MA 02066 or at www.scituatelibraryfoundation.org. A Memorial Mass was held on November 23, 2019 in Scituate. Online guestbook www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019