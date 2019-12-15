|
Ivy S. (Kippen), 97, of Scituate, formerly of Gloucester passed away December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Osier. Devoted mother of Derrell McGrath and her husband Robert of Pembroke, Frederick Osier and his wife Lori of Charleston, SC, Lawrence Osier, Jr. and his wife Lois of Charlotte, NC and the late Debra Osier. Cherished grandmother of Michele Davis (Chris,) Andrew McGrath, Jessica Fitzgerald (Bill,) Jason Osier (Katie,) Sam Osier (fiance Jordan,) Russell Osier and the late Kevin McGrath. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 6 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation Wednesday, December 18 from 4-7 p.m.at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Complete obituary and guestbook www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019