J. Joseph Gibbons, 92, longtime resident of Scituate passed away peacefully at home on the evening of November 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 52 years to the late Mary Frances (Cooper) Gibbons, who predeceased him in 2014. Born in Clinton, he was the son of the late Anthony C. and Nora A. (O'Malley) Gibbons. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy with his father's permission and served his country during World War II. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross and his master's degree in Education from Bridgewater State University. He enjoyed a long career as an educator and taught for over 20 years before taking a position as a school principal at the Scituate Junior High School. He was employed in that regard until his retirement in 1990. Upon retiring, he tutored for several years and was very active in both St. Francis Cabrini Church in Scituate and St. Anthony's Church in Cohasset. He enjoyed visiting his mother's homestead in Co. Mayo, Ireland, with his family; he liked to play poker and was a voracious reader. He was the devoted father of Joseph A. Gibbons and his wife Patricia of Scituate and Matthew C. Gibbons and his wife Claire of Foxboro; cherished Papa of Erin, Kerry and Patricia all of Scituate; and Chelsea and Christopher of Foxboro; loving brother of the late Margaret Brownell and husband Vern and Mary M. Gibbons.He was the uncle of Vern, Michael and Susan. Visiting hours will be on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd., Scituate. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Scituate, where he will be laid to rest beside his late wife. For online obituary and guest book, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019