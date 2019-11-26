|
|
On Thursday, November 14, 2019, James Francis Cleary, a loving husband, and father of 2 children and 4 grandchildren passed away peacefully in Boca Raton, FL at age 87. Jim was born on March 9, 1932, in Troy, NY to Frank and Mary (Berry) Cleary. He received his degree in sales and worked for IBM which moved the family many times before settling in Scituate, MA (after counting the number of Irish names in the phone book). He finished his sales career with Intel and retired to Boca Raton, FL sailing his beloved boat Sail Bad the Sinner to her new tropical port. He also spent time on Cape Cod in the summer to be close to his family. Jims love for sailing was a priority no matter where his career took the family. He always found the towns with the most picturesque harbors. Jim loved to meet people and share a cold beer everywhere he went. His passion for cars, fun, adventure, travel and generosity has been handed down to his beloved children and grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his father Frank and his mother Mary. He is survived by his wife Mary Cleary, his children Daniel Cleary and wife Kristin Cleary (Nossal), Kathi Ferry (Cleary) and husband Jack Ferry along with his 4 grandchildren; Michael Cleary, Benjamin Cleary, Michaela Ferry and Delaney Ferry and the mother of his children Marie Cleary and cousins. A celebration of life is planned at a later date. For online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneral Homes.com
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019