James J. McCarthy, 83, of Scituate, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 31, 2019. Born in Dorchester to the late Pierce and Mary J. (Duggan) McCarthy, he was predeceased by his wife Theodora"Teddy" (Lee) McCarthy. Survived by his son Gregory L. McCarthy of South Boston, daughter Catherine M. Bridgeman and son-in-law Michael J. Bridgeman of Scituate. Proud Bahpee to his grandchildren Theodora Teddy Bridgeman and John "Jake" Bridgeman, he is survived by many nieces and nephews, and cherished sister-in-law Marietta McCarthy. He was predeceased by his siblings Mary Costas, Isabelle Funk, Genevieve Byron, Pierce McCarthy, and Ann McCarthy, and nephew Bill Byron. Jim was a proud graduate of Massachusetts Maritime Academy, after which he served in the United States Navy, Lieutenant J.G., as the main engines officer on aircraft carrier USS Ranger CV61, "plankowner". He used these and later commercial shipping duties to travel the world over, before settling at home to co-found MWM Company, a distribution firm for industrial process filtration. His opera-trained tenor singing voice will always be what hes remembered for most. In his youth, he performed in clubs and at many weddings. Jim enjoyed his family, friends and neighbors at his home on Scituate Harbor, golfing at Scituate Country Club and boating. His favorite interest in his later years was his grandchildren, attending any and all dance recitals, soccer, baseball and football games with pride. A visitation on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Rd, Scituate. A funeral Mass held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jimmy Fund are suggested. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2019