Janice M. (Breen) Clutterbuck 67, of Scituate, formerly of Plainville passed away December 17, after battling Alzheimers disease. She was the beloved wife of Peter Clutterbuck for 46 years. Devoted mother of Todd Clutterbuck and his wife Paige of Ringwood, NJ, Jason Clutterbuck and his wife Sheena of Wrentham, and Ryan Clutterbuck and his wife Alycia of Scituate. Cherished "Nanny" to 8 grandchildren. Loving sister of Marianne Breen and her husband Arnold Duclersaint of Dedham, Maureen Breen and her partner Kate Chesley of Palo Alto, CA and John Breen and his wife Gloria of Sebastopol, CA. She is predeceased by her parents Jack and Louise Breen, of Scituate. Janice was born in Boston and grew up in East Longmeadow. She and Peter were longtime residents of Plainville, where they raised their three sons. She worked for many years as a physical therapist assistant in Attleboro. Upon retirement, Janice lived in Scituate, and spent the winters in Punta Gorda, Fl. Throughout her life she was a voracious reader, often completing a book a week. Long walks were enjoyed daily in some of her favorite locations by the water. Janice also adored visits from her grandchildren, especially during those warm days that could be spent enjoying the outdoors. Visitation will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Richardson Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate with a funeral home service at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Alzheimers Disease Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For online obituary and guestbook, www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Dec. 24 to Dec. 31, 2019