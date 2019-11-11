Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Nativity Church
1 Kent Street
Scituate, MA
Jason W. Brown Obituary
Jason William Brown, 46, longtime Scituate resident passed away unexpectedly in his home on November 6, 2019 from a cardiac illness. He was the beloved son of the late William Richard and Maureen D. (Nowicki) Brown. Cherished grandson of Mary L. Brillante Devoted brother of the late Joshua R. Brown, who predeceased him in 2001. Loving nephew of Elaine Bishop of Plattsburgh, New York, Mimi Brown of New York City and Therese Gaul of Wareham. Also survived by many cousins and his longtime partner Jaclyn Rodriques. Visiting hours Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. Funeral Mass Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Interment to take place privately at a later date beside his parents and brother in Union Cemetery in Scituate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019
