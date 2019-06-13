|
Jay Thomas Manna passed away suddenly at his home in Scituate on Friday, May 31, 2019. Jay will be sadly missed by his siblings, June (Dick) O'Brien, Jim (Ingrid) Manna, Joyce (the late Jim) Milligan; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and too many friends to mention. Born August 9, 1957, in Hingham, he was the son of the late Jean and Tony Manna. Jay's vision and passion for landscaping could be seen at many homes on the south shore. Jay was the best tree topper in the field. In honor of his legacy, family and friends will celebrate his life at a later date.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from June 13 to June 20, 2019