Jean Morrisey

Jean Thomson Morrisey "Our Little Nugget", of Scituate, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 14, 2020 of complications from PCA, a very rare form of Alzheimer's disease Born Glasgow, Scotland September 27, 1941, she emigrated with her parents and four younger sisters to Wolfe's Cove, Quebec Canada on October 18, 1952 aboard the SS Atlantic. Jean graduated from West Hill High School in Montreal, Quebec and went on to attend business college in Montreal, where she acquired her secretarial training, and graduated top of her class. She met the love of her life Ernie Morrisey at the Riverdale Lawn Bowling Club in Lachine, Quebec. Jean and Ernie were married on June 17, 1961 and emigrated to the United States in February 1967 with their two eldest daughters, and settled in Franklin, New Hampshire, where their third daughter was born. Jean and her family resided many places including Franklin, N.H., Shelbyville, Indiana, Goshen, Indiana, before eventually settling in Scituate, Massachusetts in 1982. After raising her three daughters Jean re-entered the work force first working at Angelos Bakery and snack bar, and eventually moving into banking at Scituate Federal Savings Bank where she was a teller before becoming a Residential Loan Assistant. She retired in 2015. Jean was a proud Green Bay Packers owner and fan. She enjoyed stamp collecting, puzzles, Clint Eastwood, Chuck Norris and Rambo movies and she loved Sean Connery. She was also an avid knitter, and set up her own booth at a local craft store to sell her homemade pieces. Jean loved to travel. Her favorite destinations included Bermuda, San Francisco, Vancouver, Nova Scotia, Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin and Alaska, from her most recent 2 week adventure with her sister Elizabeth where we know she was trying her hardest to get on one of the crab boats from Deadliest Catch. . Jean's most beloved spot in the world, where she enjoyed many family vacations since 1972, was Camden, Maine. Jean is survived by her three daughters; Karen J., Janet L. and Christine A. Morrisey, all of Scituate. She is also survived by her four sisters; Elizabeth Ferguson of Vancouver, British Columbia, Frances Buchan of Pictou, Nova Scotia, Flora Buchan of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and Helen and her husband Hollis Corbin of Pictou, Nova Scotia as well as many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her father and mother, Alexander and Helen Buchan, brother-in-laws Barry Ferguson and Gerry Morrisey and her husband of 43 years, Ernie Morrisey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org At this time services are private. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.