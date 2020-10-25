1/1
Jennifer M. Sheerin
Jennifer M. Sheerin (Stauff) of Scituate, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Douglas Sheerin, Jr. for 10 years. A loving mother, she leaves behind their son Benjamin Sheerin, her cherished daughter Haley Cogill, and Haleys father Sean Cogill, her dearest friend. Devoted daughter of Raymond and Nancy (Dillon) Stauff of Scituate. Loving sister of Rachel Portanova and husband Kenneth Portanova of Dorchester. She also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Jennifer was a graduate of Scituate High School, Class of 1998. She was a gifted singer and enjoyed sharing her talent with close family and friends. Jenn loved days at the beach and boating, but was happiest when spending time with her two children. Visiting hours will be held at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 4 - 8 p.m., followed by a private funeral Mass at St. Anthony Parish. Following Mass, Jennifer will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery in Hingham, MA. Contributions in memory of Jennifer may be made to Triangle House, 167 West Water Street, Rockland MA 02370.

Published in The Scituate Mariner from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2020.
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
