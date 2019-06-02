|
JoAnn Sheehan, age 82, of Scituate, passed away May 29, 2019. She was the loving wife of 59 years to Francis Sheehan; beloved mother to Michael Sheehan and his wife Gretchen of Scituate, Mark Sheehan and his wife Jill of Norwell and Francis Sheehan and his wife Kimberly of Scituate; cherished grandmother to Heidi, Matthew, Francis, Morgan, David, Daniel and Emily. JoAnn was predeceased by her parents, Rudolph and Ann Wieners, as well as her brother, Rudolph Michael Wieners. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from June 2 to June 9, 2019