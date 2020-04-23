|
John C. "Jack" Casey, of Cohasset, beloved Jack passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in the arms of his daughter. The fifth of ten children, he was born in Arlington, MA to the late William C. Casey and Anna J. (Coleman) Casey. Jack attended St. Agnes School and graduated from Arlington High School in 1952. Following graduation, Jack took classes at BU, while working with his Dad. He was subsequently drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Korea from 1954 to 1956, where he was a Sergeant. Upon his return home, Jack went back to work with his father. The public face and family salesman of Casey and Hayes for several decades; Jack worked tirelessly to build the company, and its reputation, in and around greater Boston. Shortly after joining his Dad, Jack purchased the half-share of his father's business partner, Jim Hayes. He eventually invited his brothers, Bill and Ed to join him as co-equal business partners. Married in 1961, Jack lived in Arlington for a couple of years and then moved down to Scituate. He resided in Scituate for about nine years, and then moved to Cohasset in 1972, where he would spend the rest of his life. Jack was a humble and simple man, who was very easy to please. He had a quick wit, and a great appreciation for his Irish heritage, especially Irish music; and he loved to sing Irish songs. Jack also loved the ocean, springtime, and being outside. He enjoyed physical work, reading Tom Clancy novels, and watching nature documentaries. He had a strong commitment to his Catholic faith. He was not a perfect man; but he was a generous and considerate man; who tried to be the best person he could be. He dearly loved his wife, children, grand-children, parents, siblings, and forty nieces and nephews; and he enjoyed the camaraderie of his family, friends, and employees. Jack is pre-deceased by his siblings: Marie Casey, William Casey, Ann Casey, Arlene McNamee, Geraldine Bowler, Edward Casey, and Clare Casey. He is survived by his sister Helen Stechschulte of Leawood, KS and Joan O'Connor of Holden, Mass. He is also survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Annette (Pollara) Casey of Cohasset, his daughter Karen Casey of Cohasset; his three sons John Casey, Jr. (Jennifer) of Scituate, Mass. Michael Casey (Ruth) of Quincy, Stephen Casey (Jennifer) of Cohasset; and four grand-children: Emma, Jake, Grace, and Eleanor. There is a giant hole in our hearts with Jack's passing. Please pray for him; and for all of us. Jack will be buried in the Hingham Cemetery. The graveside service will be private. Due to the virus situation, there will be no wake or funeral. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with John's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-keohane to have your message added.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020