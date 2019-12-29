|
John F. Cornacchio, 96, formerly of Duxbury, passed away December 13, 2019. Beloved husband of 28 years to the late Miriam Hess Cornacchio. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Rocco Cornacchio of Italy and the late Rosemary Blasi Cornacchio. John was a graduate of Erasmus High School and obtained a degree from Pratt Institute of Art, Manhattan, N.Y. He went on to become an accomplished commercial artist and art director. He served in the US Army during World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal during the Battle of the Bulge. In retirement, John was an active member of the Scituate Arts Association serving as Gallery Director and on the SAA board for many years. Above all of his other accomplishments, John was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the proud father of Janet Cornacchio and her husband Richard Hom of Scituate; and Gina Leahy and Robert Barrow of Cohasse. Cherished grandfather, fondly known as "Bumpa," of Gregory Francis Hom and his wife Karen O'Brien of Connecticut; and John James Leahy, Alexandra RoseMiri Leahy, and Ryan Edward Leahy, all of Cohasset; and great-grandfather of Tegan Amelia Hom and Keely Hom, daughters of Greg and Karen. John was also the loving husband of the late Marjorie Goldsmith Cornacchio, and step-father to Robert Goldsmith and the late Susan Heymsfeld and Husband Joel Heymsfeld; step-grandfather to Margaret Heymsfeld Johnson and husband Christopher Johnson of N.J.; and step great grandfather to Ellie Johnson. John was also the dedicated brother of the late Alfonso Cornacchio, twin brother of the late Francis John Cornacchio, and is survived by his two "kid brothers" Robert Cornacchio and Anthony Cornacchio. The family is planning a celebration of John's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scituate Arts Association, P.O. Box 214, Scituate, MA 02066. For complete obituary, please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020