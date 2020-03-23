|
|
John J. Delaney III, a long-time resident of Cohasset, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family. Born in Boston, MA to the late John J. Delaney Jr. and Norma O'Shea Delaney, of Scituate, Mass. He was the proud father of Sarah Delaney (Peter Jackson) of Falmouth, Maine. He was the beloved brother of Ann Szymanski (Jack) of Scituate, Mass.; Katherine Lauziere of Raynham, MA; Betsy Delaney (Greg Tardif) of Hamden, Conn. and Norma Delaney (Patrick Pilkington) of Sudbury, Mass. and a loving uncle to four nieces and two nephews. A graduate of Thayer Academy and Boston University, Johnenjoyed a career in commercial real estate; brokering and owning properties in the greater Boston area. In addition to spending time with his dear dog, Reese, John enjoyed boating,restoring European cars and loved listening to music and readinghistorical and political literature. John was a skilled carpenter and craftsman who built his life with his hands. He found great joy in working on projects in his garage and remodeling houses. He had a deep appreciation for art and enjoyed taking photographs of sunsets along the beaches and coves of the south shore. John made friends wherever he went and will be forever loved and remembered by many. The family plans a celebration of life at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made in Johns memory for the support of Lung Cancer Research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute https://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2766&2766.donation=form1&mfc_pref=T Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020