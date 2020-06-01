John Michael Koulopoulos, of Scituate, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at home with his family at his side. John had been bravely battling glioblastoma since his diagnosis in July. He was born in Waltham, Mass. the son of the late Michael and Anita Koulopoulos and grew up in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. John graduated from UNH in 1977 with a degree in Business Administration. He worked for Ford Motor Company before changing paths and launching a 40-year career in financial services at Paine Webber Jackson and Curtis, A.G. Edwards & Sons, and Wells Fargo Advisors. John was very proud to be a Senior Vice President at the latter two companies as well as being a Certified Investment Management Consultant. He enjoyed traveling with his family, rooting for the Patriots at away games with his wife Ginny, and attending college hockeys Frozen Four tournaments with his sons and his fraternity brothers. John also held season tickets to the Bruins for 40 years and loved cheering them on with his family. He felt it important to be involved in his community and served as president and board member of the Scituate Library Foundation and helped to secure a $12 million grant for the renovation and expansion of the Town of Scituates library in 2017. He leaves his wife of 30 years, Ginny Thomas Koulopoulos, and his three sons - Michael and his loving wife Maria, Burlington, Mass.; Thomas, Scituate, MA; and Kevin, New York City. He also leaves his brother Jim and his wife Karyn Koulopoulos, his nephews Robert Fontaine and Zach Koulopoulos, and his nieces Kylynn Fontaine Bruen and Ali Koulopoulos Carroll. According to John's wishes, his family will be mourning privately. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made in John's memory to the Scituate Library Foundation, 85 Branch Street, Scituate MA 02066. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-019
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.