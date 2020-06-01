John M. Koulopoulos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Michael Koulopoulos, of Scituate, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at home with his family at his side. John had been bravely battling glioblastoma since his diagnosis in July. He was born in Waltham, Mass. the son of the late Michael and Anita Koulopoulos and grew up in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire. John graduated from UNH in 1977 with a degree in Business Administration. He worked for Ford Motor Company before changing paths and launching a 40-year career in financial services at Paine Webber Jackson and Curtis, A.G. Edwards & Sons, and Wells Fargo Advisors. John was very proud to be a Senior Vice President at the latter two companies as well as being a Certified Investment Management Consultant. He enjoyed traveling with his family, rooting for the Patriots at away games with his wife Ginny, and attending college hockeys Frozen Four tournaments with his sons and his fraternity brothers. John also held season tickets to the Bruins for 40 years and loved cheering them on with his family. He felt it important to be involved in his community and served as president and board member of the Scituate Library Foundation and helped to secure a $12 million grant for the renovation and expansion of the Town of Scituates library in 2017. He leaves his wife of 30 years, Ginny Thomas Koulopoulos, and his three sons - Michael and his loving wife Maria, Burlington, Mass.; Thomas, Scituate, MA; and Kevin, New York City. He also leaves his brother Jim and his wife Karyn Koulopoulos, his nephews Robert Fontaine and Zach Koulopoulos, and his nieces Kylynn Fontaine Bruen and Ali Koulopoulos Carroll. According to John's wishes, his family will be mourning privately. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made in John's memory to the Scituate Library Foundation, 85 Branch Street, Scituate MA 02066. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-019

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
7815450196
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved