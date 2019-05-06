|
John T. "Jake" Jacobus, age 76, of Yarmouth, Mass., passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, Fla. on April 30, 2019. John and his loving companion of several years, Marilyn Bucheri, had just begun their journey back to Yarmouth after spending the winter months in Sarasota, Fla. The son of John T. and Anna (Barrett) Jacobus. John was the husband of the late Priscilla A. (Lane) and is survived by his companion Marilyn Bucheri, his children Jo-Ann and her husband Mark Loud of Scituate, Mass., John and his wife Suzanne of Scituate, Mass., Thomas and his wife Patricia of Claremont, Calif., Richard and his wife Theresa of Taunton, Mass., William and his wife Lucy of Hingham, Mass., his grandchildren, John and Matthew Loud, Rena, William, Frankie, Julie, Jack and Megan Jacobus, his siblings, Anne Marie Rice, Carol Donovan, William Jacobus, and Robert Jacobus, as well as many nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his siblings Arlene Hennigan, Mary-Ellen Jacobus, Paul Jacobus, and Karen Carleton. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Johns life during visiting hours on Thursday, May 9, from 4 - 8 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Anthonys Church, Cohasset, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Johns name to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 6 to May 13, 2019