John "Johnnie" York Brady Jr., a longtime Scituate resident, lost his battle with the chronic brain disease of alcoholism on June 9, 2020. He leaves behind his love, Laurie, his three children, Cara Williams and her husband Glyn of Scituate, Marleah Lydon and her husband Christopher of Nantucket, and John "Jake" Y. Brady III of Scituate. He was the cherished grandfather of Nash and Maisie Williams, Beau Lydon, and Fletcher "Big Boy" Lydon, who did not get near long enough with their kind hearted, fun and loving "Papa". They will miss the goofy faces that never failed to bring endless giggles and hiccups. He was predeceased by his beloved sister, Debra Hoffman and was a loving brother to Diane Kelleher (Danny), Mark Brady (Erica), and Beth Cunningham (Craig), all of Scituate, and brother-in-law, Billy Hoffman (Christine) of Duxbury. He also leaves behind his beloved Godchildren, Mikie Hoffman, Shannon Brady, Randi Whitcomb, and many nieces and nephews. Born in Weymouth, he was the son of the late John Y. and Lorraine M. (Doyle) Brady. A graduate of the class of 1975 at Scituate High School, where he and Laurie fell in love, he later went on to be a reservist in the National Guard in the transportation division for 9 years. He worked tirelessly for over 30 years as a service manager in the HVAC industry. Johnnie's infectious laugh, laid back nature and generosity will be missed by all who were blessed to know him. Although quiet at first, all it took was a Neil Young reference or a question about his Thunderbird and the conversation would start to flow, and peals of laughter ensued. He loved grilling, cruising, whether to chase the next Nor'Easter, blizzard, or a simple Sunday ride with no destination, and tending to his gardens. Johnnie worked hard day and night but when it came time to relax, he loved to spend vacations with his family in Fort Pierce, Florida, Woodstock, New Hampshire, and Nantucket. With heartfelt gratitude, Johnnie's family would like to thank all of those who cared for, counselled, and tried to save him from his terrible illness. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the current regulations of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts impose strict conditions for visitations and funeral services. As such, a limited number of people will be allowed to attend the funeral Mass on Monday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at the Saint Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent Street, Scituate. Anyone attending the Mass must wear a face mask at all times and maintain social distance. Immediate families may sit together in designated rows. Visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate contributions in Johnnie's name to South Shore Peer Recovery https://southshorepeerrecovery.org/donate/ or Salvation Army https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/give/164006/#!/donation/checkout?amount=1&recurring=0. Please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com for online obituary and guest book. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.