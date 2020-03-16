|
Joseph F. Tower Jr., Esq, Resident of Scituate, formally of Dover and Upper Saddle River, N.J., passed away peacefully March 13th, 2020 after a long illness. He is survived by his bride of 62 years, Maureen (Sullivan) Tower. He was the loving father of nine children: Kathi (Len) Tower-Bernstein of Campbell Hall NY, MaryLou (Tom) Evans of Whitman, Joanne Tower of Cambridge, Joe (Tricia) Tower of N. Andover, Susan (Chris) Walker of Scituate, Tim (Lisa) Tower of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Mark (Melissa) Tower of Hoboken, NJ, Matt (Alexis) Tower of Houston, TX and the late Michael Tower. In addition to his children, Joe leaves behind 17 grandchildren: Mike and Kelly Bernstein, Tommy, Justin, Kasey and Matt Evans, Mary and Joey Tower, Brennen, Colin and Kaleigh Walker, Jack and Lily Tower, Tenlee Tower, Declan, Quinn and Killian Tower, as well as five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joe was pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph and Frances Tower, and his siblings, Thomas and Gerald Tower and Patricia Marshalsea. Proud graduate of Boston Latin School, Boston College (1953) and Suffolk University Law School. Joe honorably served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp before beginning a lengthy career in the oil industry. He retired from Ultramar Petroleum as the Executive Vice President. Joe was an avid sports fan, enjoying BC football, the Patriots, and the Red Sox. More importantly, he enjoyed his family's activities. He will be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor and kindness. His love for his family and friends was his real passion. Joe made a lasting impression on everyone he met. Due to Covid-19, services will be private. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe's memory to the Father Joseph T. Greer 53 Endowment Fund at bc.edu/givebc. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2020