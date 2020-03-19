|
|
Joseph Patrick Norton, age 79, of Scituate, and formerly of Brighton, on March 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anne (Boyko) Norton of 53 years; cherished father of Kimberly Norton Peters and her husband Kurt and Joseph P. (Joby) Norton all of Scituate; proud grandfather of Patrick K. Peters, Therese S. Peters, Peter J. Norton and Tessa F. Norton all of Scituate. He is also survived by his loving sister Mary Moynihan and husband Neil of Quincy; and his loyal brother Kevin Norton and his wife Mary Jeanne of Scituate; as well as his nephews. He was also very much loved by his close family of Naughton cousins. Joe was a graduate of St. Sebastians School and Boston College. He was a Selectmen in the Town of Scituate for 30 years. A town he loved so well. Many of his volunteer hours were spent as a Director of Scituate Community Christmas, Director of Plymouth County Chamber of Commerce, Director of South Shore Community Action Committee, President of Plymouth County Selectmen Association, Director of South Shore Workforce Development Board, President of Scituate Little League, Member of Plymouth County Advisory Board and more boards and committees for the town of Scituate that can be acknowledged. He was recognized as a community activist and awarded the Scituate Mariner Citizen of the Year Award in 2005. In 2017, the town dedicated and named the Scituate Public Safety Community Emergency Operations Center after Joseph P. Norton. He began his work years teaching school in Jamaica Plain. He went on to work at Rorer Pharmaceuticals and then for the State of Massachusetts, Abandoned Property Division. He committed much of his work years to Rockland Trust Company as First Vice President of Municipal and Government Affairs. He finished his banking career at HarborOne Bank in Brockton. At this difficult time, the family recognizes that visiting hours are not possible but they request to be comforted by any notes of sympathy sent to the funeral home or by directly posting on Joe's tribute page www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Joseph-Norton. A memorial service will be held at a future date. A Mass of Christian burial will be private. A donation in Joe's memory can be made to Scituate Community Christmas at https://scituatecommunitychristmas.org/donate or by mail to 125 Mann Lot Road, Scituate, MA 02066. 781-383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020