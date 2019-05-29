Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Cirillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Cirillo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph W. Cirillo Obituary
Joseph W. Cirillo, age 62, of Scituate, passed away May 27, 2019. He was a son of the late Joseph Cirillo and Carole Cirillo. Loving husband for 26 years to the late Diane Cirillo. Beloved father to Kaitlyn Cirillo, her husband Howard McCullough of Scituate and Nathan Cirillo of Weymouth, Mass. Cherished brother to Judy Billotte of Quincy, Mass., Jay Cirillo of Abington Ma and Joyce Whitlock of Marshfield, Mass. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and his nephew as well as his brother-in-law Paul Mullen of the Cayman Islands. Joseph was a lifelong Scituate resident and was a proud graduate of Scituate High School. He had a passion for cooking which led to him to attend and graduate from the Culinary Institute of America. Joseph always looked forward to travelling to St. John, USVI. A visitation on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4 - 8 pm.. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Scituate Fire local 1464 for all their support during Joes sickness. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 29 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now