Julia Marie Guilfoyle, 81, a lifelong resident of Dorchester and Scituate, MA, died June 23, 2020, with family and friends by her side. Julia, known as Marie to family, received her teaching certificate from Boston Teachers College in 1960 and a Masters in Education in 1962. After graduation, Marie spent two years in Ethiopia with the Peace Corps, immersing herself in other cultures and establishing a lifelong commitment to service. Upon her return to Boston, Marie began her career at the Greenwood School in Dorchester, where she taught kindergarten for 32 years. She had a gift for connecting with children and making them feel valued. Marie taught us many life lessons - live simply, respect childrens opinions, enjoy a good book, celebrate peoples differences and above all to live a colorful life on ones own terms. Marie is survived by her sister, Patricia Guilfoyle of Dorchester, MA, brother, Paul Guilfoyle of Fort Mill, SC, and seventeen nieces and nephews. Services for Marie will be held at a later date when family can gather. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Boston Harbor Islands. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com WILLIAM J. GORMLEY FUNERAL SERVICE 617-323-8600
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.