Julianne Cookson O'Connor, of Duxbury, formerly of Scituate, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on December 16, 2019, in Norwell surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Hugh O"Connor (deceased) and loving mother of six children: Maeve O'Connor and husband Steven Solnick of New York City, Irene Valente of Phoenix, Ark., Maura Burke and husband Joseph of Westboro, Mass/, Hugh O'Connor and wife Beth of Kingston, Mass., Julianne McLaughlin and husband Michael of Hanover, Mass., and Edmund O'Connor and wife Suzanne of Marshfield, Mass. She was the devoted grandmother of 16; Elinor, Naomi and Reuben Solnick; Dominic and Eleza Valente; Siobhan, Julia, Aidan and Hugh Burke; Jenny and Ava O'Connor, Ceara, William and Jack McLaughlin; Colin and Emma O'Connor. She was the daughter of the late Edmund Leo Cookson and Irene Poisson Cookson. She is survived by her brothers John, Edmund and Peter and her sister Irene C. Burke and Elise Dallemagne (deceased). A forty-year resident of Scituate, Mass., Julianne was born in Tarrytown, N.Y. She attended Peekskill High School and the Latin American Institute in New York City. After earning her associates degree she moved to Washington, D.C. where she embarked on a career as an administrative support staffer that would take her through several different government agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency, the US Airforce and the Veterans Administration. In the early 1950s she and a friend embarked on a 6-month trip through the new Pan Am "Round The World" ticket. Her love of travel and exploration never stopped. She met and married Hugh in 1962. They started their family in Quincy, Mass. and lived in San Francisco and Pittsburgh as he pursued his career in Engineering, returning to Scituate, Mass. in 1973. An avid gardener and reader and active participant in many aspects of community life in Scituate Julianne delighted in sharing her botanical knowledge, extensive travel experiences, and joy in her familys activities with friends and family. She was happiest in the midst of a large gathering and took great pride in the accomplishments of her children, her sons and daughters-in law, and grandchildren. Family and friends invited to celebrate Julianne's life on Thursday, December 19, from 4 - 8 p.m. and at a funeral service on Friday, December 20 at 11 a.m. at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Girl Scouts of America visit https://www.girlscouts.org/en/adults/donate.html and Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care of West Bridgewater. For an online guest book, please visit mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781.383.0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019