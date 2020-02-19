Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
St. Mary of the Nativity Church
1 Kent St
Scituate, MA

Kathleen Cornyn Obituary
Kathleen Cornyn, age 70, of Scituate passed away February 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Daughter to the late William and Kathleen Cornyn. Cherished sister of Barbara Serino, her late husband Thomas of Marshfield, MA and Elizabeth Harbilas, her husband Michael of Belmont, N.H. She will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Kathy taught elementary school for over 40 years and impacted many young lives. She made long lasting friends while teaching, who will also miss Kathy very much. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 21. 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation 5526 West 13400 South, #510 Herriman, Utah 84096 (888) 936-6731. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020
