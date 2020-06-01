Kathleen M. "Kathy" Donohue, age 88, a long time resident of Scituate, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on May 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald Donohue. Loving mother of Nancy Sullivan and husband Michael of Plymouth, Peter and his wife Kathy of Kingston, Kevin and wife Karen of Scituate, Jack and wife Bonnie of Scituate, Sheila McCourt and husband Greg of Scituate, Gael Bacha and husband Emile of Greenwich, Conn., and the late Bilinda Donohue. Beloved Gwamma of 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister Rosemary Gibbons and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Carmel Duffey and Eileen Kackley. Born in Weymouth, to the late James and Vera Manning, Kathy moved to Scituate in 1934. She graduated from Scituate High School in 1950 and went on to attend Boston University. A private Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Kathy will be held in St. Mary of the Nativity Church, Scituate Harbor. Interment Union Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Kathy may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA. 02370. 781-383-0200



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store