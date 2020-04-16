Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Lake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin B. Lake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin B. Lake Obituary
Kevin B. Lake, of Scituate, passed away on April 10, 2020, from a brief illness, at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia of 53 years; his children, Kevin B. Lake, Jr. and Kristine M. Lake; and his grandchildren, Benjamin K. Lake and Isabella M. Lake. Loving brother of Barbara Macdonald, Georgette Anzalone, Karen Donahue, Barry Lake and the late, Phyllis Buchanan, Arthur Lake Jr., Patricia Lake, Eugene Lake and Brian Lake. Kevin was also the proud uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. There will be a Mass and celebration of life at a later date. For more wonderful details about Kevin, please go to Richardson-Gaffey Funeral home website at www.Richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -