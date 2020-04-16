|
Kevin B. Lake, of Scituate, passed away on April 10, 2020, from a brief illness, at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia of 53 years; his children, Kevin B. Lake, Jr. and Kristine M. Lake; and his grandchildren, Benjamin K. Lake and Isabella M. Lake. Loving brother of Barbara Macdonald, Georgette Anzalone, Karen Donahue, Barry Lake and the late, Phyllis Buchanan, Arthur Lake Jr., Patricia Lake, Eugene Lake and Brian Lake. Kevin was also the proud uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. There will be a Mass and celebration of life at a later date. For more wonderful details about Kevin, please go to Richardson-Gaffey Funeral home website at www.Richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 16 to Apr. 23, 2020