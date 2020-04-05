|
Kevin J. McArdlev, 92, passed away March 22, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Boston, to Hugh and Mary McArdle, on March 2, 1928, he graduated from Roslindale High School in 1945 and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, where he served until his honorable discharge in 1949. He later served in the U.S. Army Reserves as a Chief Warrant Officer for more than three decades. Kevin enjoyed a long career as a major accounts manager for New England Bell Telephone, and later for BayBank of Boston. He married Anna Marie Norton of Boston in 1954, and soon after moved to Scituate where they raised their five children. In his retirement years, he and Anna enjoyed spending many winters down in Florida, as well as other travel and social activities with the Telephone Pioneers of America. Kevin was also a longtime volunteer at South Shore Hospital doing in-home installations of Lifeline medical units. He and Anna had celebrated 62 years of marriage before she passed away in 2016. A resident of Scituate for sixty-five years, up until recently Kevin could be seen driving his green Toyota around town to enjoy the views at the lighthouse at Cedar Point or 4th Cliff, and down at the harbor almost daily for breakfast at the Coffee Corner. He is survived by his five children, Catherine (Robert) Bowes, Paula McArdle (Chris Vondrasek), Ellen (John) Chambers, Maura McArdle and Kevin McArdle; his five grandchildren, Meghan and Liam Bowes, Aidan, Padric, and Colleen Chambers; and his sister, Jean White. In addition to his wife Anna, he was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Hartin and lifelong childhood friend, Jack Devereaux. Due to the circumstances of the current COVID-19 situation, a celebration of Kevins life will be announced at a later date. Please take a moment to leave words of comfort on Kevin's tribute page so that the family may read them at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/Kevin-McArdle. Additionally, please feel free to mail stories, notes or spirituals to the funeral home and they will be given directly to Kevin's family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to The , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. 781-383-0200
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020