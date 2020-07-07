1/
Kimberly A. Samuelson
Kimberly Anne Samuelson ne Anthony of Pembroke, Massachusetts, age 63, passed away, unexpectedly, on June 29th, 2020. Kim had a gentle, kind and giving heart and was beloved by all who knew her. Her love for her family was unconditional. She had an exceptionally good eye for anything to do with design, including home dcor, garden design, and photography. Kim had a wonderful way with children and was always the one to sit on the floor and play with the little ones. Nature was extremely meaningful to her and she found special pleasure in the birds that came to her feeders, which she faithfully replenished, daily. All animal life was precious to her and she so very much missed her beautiful Golden Retriever, Brady, who will undoubtedly greet her in heaven, when she will also be met by her parents, her nephew, John M. Mc Kittrick, and her niece, Jessica Johnson. She was the daughter of the late Anne Anthony Wellings and the late John L. Anthony. She leaves behind her life partner, Donald S. Stone, her daughter, Sarah A. Foley, as well as her grandchildren, Maya A. Foley, and Mason E. Foley, as well as her stepdaughters, Courtney A. Scott, and Heather M.Keelty and her step-grandchildren, Phoebe, Gretta, Archer, and Aiden. She is also survived by her siblings, Brenda L. Tower, John D. Anthony, Susan Leigh Anthony, and James Scott Anthony, as well as 23 nieces and nephews. A celebration of Kims life will be held at a later date. To offer condolences please visti www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jul. 7 to Jul. 14, 2020.
