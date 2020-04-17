|
Kristina Marie Mahoney of Scituate, passed away March 31, 2020, in Dublin, Ireland, after complications from a brief non-Covid related illness. Only 25 years old, Kristina was adored by her loving family and is survived by her parents, Brian and Julie Mahoney of Scituate; her sister, Kelly Mahoney of Dublin, Ireland; and her brother, Brian Mahoney of Orlando, Fla. She is also survived by dozens of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of Kristina's life will be held as soon as the family is allowed to gather with all who loved her.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020