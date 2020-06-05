Laura M. (Anderson) Volk of Scituate passed away at the age of 75 on June 1, 2020. Born in Quincy, January 30, 1945, to Arnold and Aili (Aalto) Anderson, Laura was raised in Abington where she graduated from high school in 1963. After graduating from the Chandler School for Women in 1965, Laura began her career in the accounting department of Brockton Hospital. She later worked for many years at Stop and Shop in Cohasset, where she made many longtime, treasured friends. Laura loved gardening, music, and the Red Sox. She will be dearly missed, but her spirit will continue on in the hearts of her loving friends and family. She was the loving mother of Debra Shute (Jason) of Worcester and Kari Devine (Eric) of Plymouth; and was the stepmother of the late Warren Volk. She was the sister of Linda Smith of Hanson and the late Arnold "Lenny" Anderson. Laura leaves behind her grandchildren, Gunnar and Annalie Bealieu, both of Worcester; Xavier Devine of Plymouth; Varina Griffin of Texas; Natalie Volk and Liliana Haas, both of Georgia; as well as several nieces and nephews. Services will be private, followed by interment at the Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laura's name to The Jimmy Fund.



