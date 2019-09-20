|
July 31, 1959 | September 7, 2019 Lawrence (Larry) Wilton Hall died peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Atlanta, GA, after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Staten Island, NY, to Stephen and Marjorie Hall, Larry was raised in Scituate, where he was a member of the Scituate High School class of 1977. As a long-time member of the infamous Buds Gym, Larry cultivated his lifelong interest in physical fitness and athletic pursuits. Excelling in football, track, and wrestling, he made the state wrestling championship finals during his junior and senior years in high school. Going on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Hotel Administration from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, Larry had a long career in the hospitality field. Although he raised his family in Peachtree City, GA, Larry had many fond memories of living in the Sand Hills neighborhood of Scituate when his three sons were very young. His family was active in the Congregational Church, where he performed as King Herod in the annual Christmas pageant. Known for living his life with an uncommon zeal, Larry was passionate about his professional work as well as many recreational activities, including cooking, bicycling, golfing, traveling, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He appreciated dining at world-class restaurants; however, never missed an opportunity to eat at Marias sub shop when he was in Scituate. Larry is survived by his wife, Rachel Blankenship, his former wife, Judy OHara (originally from Scituate) of Peachtree City, his three sons, Stephen (Tasha) of Indianapolis, Cameron (Alicia) of Milwaukee, Brendan (Melissa) of Vista, CA, two stepdaughters, Jordan (Aaron) Edmondson and Lindsay Blankenship of Atlanta, and four grandchildren, Heartly, Lyla, Knightly and Ryder. He is also survived by his mother, Marjorie Hall, of Sarasota, brother Thomas Hall (Catherine) of Scituate, sisters Donna Bradford (Glenn) of Kansas City, and Margaret Rauch (Martin) of Sarasota, and numerous nieces and nephews. Contributions in Larrys memory may be made to the Challenged Athletes Foundation at challengedathletes.org. A celebration of Larrys life will be held in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Details will be posted on social media when arrangements are completed.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019