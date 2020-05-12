|
Leo Darian, age 84, of Scituate entered into eternal life on May 08, 2020. Leo was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Loretta E. (Downs) Darian (late). Leo and Loretta were the parents of three children, Kimberly Darian Stewart, with son-in-law Michael Stewart of Scituate, Pamela Jean Darian (late), and Dwight Darian, with daughter-in-law Susan Zemaitis of Milton. He was the son of Stephen Darian and Doodoo (Gulesian) Darian, brother of Laura Darian (late), and is survived by his brother Edward Darian with sister-in-law Rachael also of Scituate. Leo was beloved by his nephew Blair Darian; and grandchildren Ryan Gilsdorf, Max Darian, Noelle Darian, and Evangeline Savage. He was born in Boston, May 13, 1935. Leo received a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University, after which he enlisted and served in the United States Army-Signal Corp. Leo enjoyed a long and very successful career at ITT Corp. Raytheon Corp., and then MITRE Corp. as an electrical engineer, where he retired. In his work, Leo was inspired and driven by his strong sense of patriotism and love of his country. Leo was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching boxing, mixed martial arts, the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leo's memory can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation https://tunnel2towers.org/. Leo will be laid to rest with Loretta in New St. Mary's Cemetery Scituate. Services will be private. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Scituate Mariner from May 12 to May 19, 2020