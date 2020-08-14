Louisa J. Dekkers, A Scituate, MA resident of 51 years, passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020. Louisa was born and raised in S-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. She was the daughter of Johannes and Johan Van Helviort. Beloved sister of John Van Helviort, Louis Van Helviort, Corey Onstenk, Jo Van Helviort and Reit Van Helviort. Louisa married Leo Dekkers and relocated to the United States in 1957. Loving mother of 3 boys, Perry A. Dekkers, Jeff P. Dekkers and Rene J. Dekkers. Grandmother (Mahka) to Molly Dekkers, Jon Dekkers, Daniel Dekkers and Sara Dekkers. She treasured family and embraced every moment with them. Formally trained in floral design, she was an avid gardener specializing in Roses. Louisa was a great woman of faith, mother and grandmother who always taught God before self. She was a true warrior for Christ. She redefined patience and forgiveness towards others. So many lives were touched and affected by her ability to minister and intercede for others. She will be missed by all she touched. At this time, services will be private. Words of comfort for the family can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
