Marian (Ciampa) Duksta, of Marshfield, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2020. A beloved mother, wife, grandmother and a friend to so many. Marian was born on December 15, 1945 to parents Margery Ciampa Diggs (Codaire) and Joseph Ciampa. Marian leaves behind husband Bud, daughters Nicole Courcy and Denise Sisk (Geoffrey), her granddaughters Hannah and Julia Sisk, stepdaughter Amy and her children Ben and Natalie. She also leaves behind many, many wonderful lifelong friends. She was the sister of Robert Ciampa of Tilton, New Hampshire and the late Beverly Galante and Richard Ciampa. In addition to the love she had for her family and friends, she also loved her four-legged friends and sadly leaves behind her dog, Bob. Born in Boston, Mass., Marian moved to Rockland and graduated from Rockland High School. Marian moved to Marshfield in 1965. Marian was a successful realtor in Marshfield for over 30 years. She connected with her customers who often became her friends. She worked with many extended families, selling houses to parents of customers and even to grandchildren. Marian loved Marshfield and was involved in the community. She worked tirelessly behind the scenes on two non-profits - Marshfield Tennis Club and Friends of Peter Igo Park and was so proud of everything that these organizations accomplished for Marshfield. Marian spent summers on Jolly Island in Lake Winnipesaukee in her youth and later resumed the tradition. "Nana" would bring her daughters, granddaughters and her extended family to the same cottage on Jolly Island to swim, paddle and float and spend hours just talking and playing games. Marian also loved to ski and organized family trips to Okemo and Sunapee. Most winters she could be found at Sunapee skiing mid-week with Bud. A celebration of Marian will be held at a later date. Donations in Marian's memory can be made to Friends of Peter Igo Park, by mail to P.O. Box 1122, Marshfield MA 02050 or online at peterigo.com For online guest book and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020