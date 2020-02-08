Home

Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Scituate
660 Country Way
Scituate, MA
Marilyn Ojala Obituary
Marilyn Ojala, age 85, of Scituate, formerly of Quincy, passed away February 5, 2020. She was the wife of 58 years to the late Walter George Ojala; the loving mother to Elaine Ojala of Montpelier, VT and the late Billy Ojala; cherished sister to Bill Munn of Holbrook, Alice Renner, her husband Jim of Coco Beach, FL, and the late Jack Munn. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews. For scores of years, generations have been gifted with the genuine love, acceptance, and sense of family that Marilyn offered without hesitation or exception. Countless are those who call her their second mother, their surrogate grandmother, their closest friend, or their favorite relative. She was a touchstone to all around her with her kind and fun-loving spirit. Many are the friends beside whom she bowled, swam, camped, crafted, attended church, played games, and enjoyed life. She babysat and/or fed nearly half of Scituate, all of whom are surely kinder, gentler people for it. For all those whove been lucky enough to find themselves at her doorstep, Marilyn will be missed and her memory cherished. A visitation will take place on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Scituate, 660 Country Way, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn's name may be made to the , , or the First Baptist Church of Scituate. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2020
