Marion F. Ernest
With her family by her side, Marion F. (Goddard) Ernest of Scituate and Cambridge, MA passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020, at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard F. Ernest and loving daughter of the late Simon and Katherine Goddard. Marion was born and raised in Cambridge. After high school she went on to attend Burdett College and held multiple positions at Liberty Mutual before finding her true professional passion, teaching children with special needs at the Morse School in Cambridge. Marion was equally as passionate about giving back to her community. She spent years volunteering at the Sunlight House, Scituate Community Christmas, the Scituate Food Pantry, as well as on several political campaigns. She was also a member of the League of Women Voters. Those closest to Marion will always remember her sense of humor, quick wit and the pride and joy she had for her family. Marion is survived by her four children, Linda Daly and her husband Dennis of Duxbury, Kathy Ernest of Weymouth, MarionDonovan and her husband Jerry of Scituate, and Richard Ernest of Rockland. She was the most loving Nana to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, who brought her immense joy, as well as Auntie to several nieces and nephews. It is with the deepest gratitude that Marions family would like to acknowledge the kindness and compassion of the staff and ownership of Newfield House in Plymouth. Marion will be laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Due to COVID restrictions, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in celebration of Marions life to the Scituate Community Christmas or the Alzheimer's Association of Massachusetts.

Published in The Scituate Mariner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2020.
August 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
August 7, 2020
To the Ernest Family:

Please accept my deepest sympathies. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
