|
|
Marjorie E. "Marge" Gorman, age 76, of Scituate, formerly of Belmont, died on Dec. 21, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Martin E. and Frances M. Gorman. Sister of the late Martin E. and his late wife Betty Anne of Belmont and Scituate. Marge is survived by her devoted and loving niece, Kathleen and her son Martin of Belmont and her loving niece, Mary of Belmont, her beloved pets, and many relatives and friends. Raised in Belmont, Marge summered in Scituate until making it her permanent home in 1978. She was a longtime employee of Jack Conway Real Estate Co. Visiting hours were held on December 29, 2019 at the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. Cohasset, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Dec. 30, 2019 at St. Mary of the Nativity, Scituate Harbor. Burial was private. Donations to honor Marge may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy, Scituate, MA. 02066. For an online guestbook, visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020