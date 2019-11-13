|
|
Mark L. "The Champion" Hodgkins, 57, of Abington, formerly of Scituate, a beloved Special Olympics athlete whose heart, soul and personality were just a little bit bigger than anyone's, died November 10, 2019 following recent health complications and setbacks. Raised in Scituate, Mark graduated from Scituate High School in 1982. He was a parishioner at the First Trinitarian Congregational Church of Scituate, where his late father, The Reverend George A. Hodgkins, served as long-time Pastor. The Champ, as he was affectionately known, participated in the Mass. Special Olympics for more than 40 years as a member of the Scituate Team, excelling in the 400m fast walk over the years, and more recently competing in the corn hole toss. Mark had a deep appreciation for music of all genres, and enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Mozart, Beethoven and especially Peter, Paul and Mary. He also enjoyed playing the keyboard and the "air guitar". He was loved by his nurses and caregivers for his infectious smile, sense of humor and for the sparkle in his eyes that would light up the room. He was the beloved son of Constance F. "Connie" (Forrest) Hodgkins of Quincy and the late Rev. George A. Hodgkins, who died in 2004; dear brother of Don Hodgkins and his wife Faith of Wakefield, Carol Leonard and her husband Paul of Quincy, Wendie Salisbury and her husband Peter of Sharon, Bob Hodgkins and his wife Linda of Quincy and Forrest Hodgkins and his wife Helena of Harvard; cherished uncle of Thom, Allyson, Amanda, Phil, Tim, Ben, Danielle, Lauren, Amber, Bhavani, Anjani and their spouses and children, as well as his late niece Jennifer; nephew of Mary L. Pottle of Hingham. Also survived by many loving cousins, extended family and good friends including his tireless advocate and trainer, Bret Bondlow. He also leaves behind many loving and caring current and former staff at the Rolland House in Abington, who provided such compassionate care to him over the years, and for whom his family remains forever grateful. Visiting hours will be held at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy (Wollaston Center), on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. in First Trinitarian Congregational Church, 381 Country Way, Scituate. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marks memory may be made to Special Olympics of Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlboro, MA 01752 (please write Scituate Team on the memo line) or to Heifer International, 1 World Ave, Little Rock AR, 72202.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019