Mary Elizabeth Graham (Lissa) 73 of Conway NH and Scituate MA passed away peacefully on Friday August 28 2020. She leaves behind her daughter Megan Papile and son in law Anthony Papile of Kingston, MA and her two beloved grand daughters Gemma and Cleo Papile. Always brilliant and curious, Lissa graduated from Kennet High School in NH and went on to receive her bachelors from Tufts University in Boston and then her Masters of Education from Harvard University in Cambridge MA. Lissa dedicated her life to education teaching for over 40 years mostly in the Boston Public Schools where she shared her love of learning , literature, writing and nature with her many students. She loved teaching, It was truly her passion. She especially loved teaching her high school students her, "kids", as she called them. Lissa loved the ocean and her home by the sea in Scituate. Taking delight in life's simple pleasures, Lissa could often be found on her deck with coffee in hand, smelling the salt air and watching the hummingbirds dance and morning glories bloom. Lissa instilled this love of nature, learning and lifes simple joys in her daughter and two grand daughters. Lissa was a loving and dedicated daughter to the late Martha Phillips taking care of her every need. She was an incredible mother to her only daughter Megan and the most amazing Mimi to her Cleo and Gemma. She said her grandchildren were her "golden girls" and were the light in her life . After retirement she was able to spend even more time with her family and grandchildren at the beach and poking around in the garden. She will forever be in our hearts and missed every day. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196

Published in The Scituate Mariner from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
