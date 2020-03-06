Home

Mary Swift Cavanagh Kelly, age 89, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born January 15, 1931, to Isabelle and Arthur Cavanagh, she was the youngest of six children. She grew up in Braintree and graduated from Braintree High School. She was captain of the tennis team, which she had a great love for, and also played on the softball team. Mary was a nurturing and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmama, daughter, sister and lifelong friend. She had a passion for living life to the fullest. Mary was an avid gardener, cyclist, cook, baker, oriental rug maker to name only a few of the never-ending natural talents that she came by. She loved to sail and she loved her 1778 antique Cape home. She adored her five children, fifteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Kelly, her siblings, Grace Curren, Celia Kimball, Paul Cavanagh, and Isabelle Kelley. Mary is survived by her brother, Robert Cavanagh, three sons, Mark H. Kelly, Richard H. Kelly, Jr., James J. Kelly, III and her two daughters, Jacqueline K. Spears, and Gretchen C. Weisslinger, as well as her 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Mary will be missed dearly. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020
