Mary 'Alice' Messias, age 80, of Scituate passed away on November 21, 2020. Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late James Anthony and Alice Mary (O'Brien) Russo. Beloved wife of the late Harold F. Messias. Cherished mother to Karen Spinella, her husband Joe of Scituate, MA, Harold F. Messias, Jr., his wife Doraine of Colorado Springs, CO and her late sons John Messias and Steven Messias. Loving grandmother to Joseph, Matthew, Anthony, Nicholas, Kylie, Elizabeth, Rachael and AJ as well as loving great grandmother to Isla Elizabeth Abshire. She will be lovingly remembered by her sister Paula Russo McKeever of Lynnfield, MA, daughter in law Karen as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother James Russo, Jr and sister Carol Lewis. Alice was a registered nurse at Quincy hospital for many years. She was a loving, kind and beautiful person devoted to her family and friends. At this time services will be private. Words of comfort can be left at: www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
