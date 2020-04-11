|
|
Maurice Junie Jeremiah OConnell was born in Charlestown, MA on September 1, 1932 to Maurice and Margaret OConnell. He died peacefully on April 9, 2020 at the Belmont Manor Nursing Center. He was predeceased by his six siblings: Mary J. Lydon, Helen T. Watters, Daniel G. OConnell, William F. OConnell, Margaret C. OConnell, and Finbarr M. OConnell. He is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Alice OConnell of Scottsville, VA. He was a loving Uncle to Hank, Merrie and Robin Watters, Michael M. OConnell and Daniel W OConnell. He was a loving Great Uncle to Robert G. Lamond, III and Rory J. Lamond, and Dana Sloan Watters. Junie grew up in Charlestown before moving with his family to Belmont in 1950. He graduated from Boston College High School in 1950 and attended the Benjamin Franklin Institute where he studied to be an electrician. His studies there were put on hold while he served his country during the Korean War in the US Army, receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1954. In 1957 he received his Electricians license from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Later Junie worked as a Building Supervisor at the Walter E. Fernald State School in Waltham where he was affectionately known as Moe. He continued there for over twenty years and advanced to become the Director of Operations before retiring in 2003. Junie had a great love for dogs his whole life. Some of his happiest times were spent driving to the familys summer home in Scituate, stopping to buy ice cream for everyone in the car, especially the dog. A man of deep faith, Junie and the OConnell family were members of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Belmont for 70 years. Devoted to his family, Junie was a pillar of strength whenever a crisis arose. He was always there to care for his parents and all six of his brothers and sisters to the very end of their lives. Due to the current health care situation and following the regulations of the Archdiocese of Boston, a private funeral and burial will be held for immediate family. A celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer that donations be made in Junies name to the . Junie was a kind and caring man who dearly loved his family and he will be forever missed, holding a special place in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com.
Published in The Scituate Mariner from Apr. 11 to Apr. 18, 2020